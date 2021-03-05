Franklin County Daily Report, March 5

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

- 2:10 p.m. 02/25, 1328 Austin Court, Kathryn Duncan, 29, Ottawa, was arrested for a Franklin County warrant for violation of bond conditions. Kathryn must see a judge for a bond.

- 11:21 p.m. 02/25, 216 W. 4th Street, Pomona, Brandy Yohe, 31, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

- 1:05 a.m. 02/27, 300 E. Franklin St., Benjamin McReynolds, 43, Ottawa, was arrested for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction. McReynolds was released on a notice to appear.

- 4:33 a.m. 02/27, 305 S. Main St., Kattie Althide, 37, Ottawa, was arrested for two Franklin County warrants.

- 9:28 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Shannen Price, 41, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

- 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Howard Hanson, 39, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for other jurisdiction for probable cause.

- 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Katie Althide of Anderson County was served a Franklin County warrant for aggravated failure to appear.

Accidents

- 4:00 p.m. 02/25, 1500 block of Vermont Road, Timothy Savage, 22, Greeley was traveling north in his 2002 Chevrolet on Vermont Rd when he rear ended a 2018 Honda Pilot driven by Jennifer Jones, 34, Iola.

- 12:32 a.m. 02/27, 4300 I-35 Hwy, Lance Spongberg, 27, Overland Park, was traveling northbound in a 2010 Dodge when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

- 7:33 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of I-35, David Witt, 73, Wellsville, was driving his 2015 Ford F-350 when it caught fire while traveling down the road. The trailer being pulled by the truck was not damaged, but the truck was most likely a total loss.

- 7:55 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of I-35, Nicholas Wilson, 31, Michigan, was driving a 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer northbound when he struck a 2010 Dodge truck that was parked on the shoulder. The Dodge was occupied by Macheal Price, 40, Douglass, and her daughter, Grace Strouth, 9. Adam Strouth, 38, Douglass, was outside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

- 11:37 p.m. Sunday, 4400 block of US-59 Highway, Dylan Roberts, 34, was traveling on US-59 Highway when he struck a deer while driving a 2011 Hyundai Tuscon.

- 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, 4700 Interstate 35 Highway, Wellsville, Terri Dixon 64, Rantoul was exiting Interstate 35 Highway in a 2018 Jeep. Alizabeth Spann, 20, Garnder was exiting Interstate 35 Highway just in front of her in a 2009 Honda Fit. Terri thought that Alizabeth had turned at the stop sign and did not see her stopped. Terri rear ended Alizabeth causing minor damage.

Incidents

- 2:10 p.m. 02/25, 1328 Austin Court, Kathryn Duncan 29, Ottawa was charged with criminal damage to property after cutting off her ankle monitor and damaging it.

- 7:58 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Sand Creek Road, a 40-year old Ottawa person reported a possible online sex crime with their 15-year old child as the victim. The case is under investigation.

- 6:52 p.m. MoMonday, 400 block of W. 5th Street, Pomona, a 75-year old Pomona person reported that their 14-year old grandchild was involved in a physical altercation with a 15-year old from Pomona. The case is under investigation.

- 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, 2282 Indiana Road, Tommy Thompson, 61, Ottawa, reported a grass fire that was out of control. The grass fire caught a single-wide trailer and a shed on fire that belonged to Norman Cathcard, 66, Ottawa. The buildings were a total loss.

- 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, 4483 Montana Road, Rick Rochester, 61, Ottawa reported his barn was on fire after a refuse fire got out of control.

- 11:14 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Osborne Terrace, Bradford O’dea, 74, Ottawa, reported finding a wallet belonging to an Ottawa person in his front yard. They were not able to be contacted so the wallet was turned into property for safekeeping.

Thefts

- 7:24 a.m. 02/25, 123 N. Robey Street, Williamsburg, a 74 year old Williamsburg person reported being a victim of a scam that involved purchasing gift cards.

- 9:49 a.m. 02/27, 3584 Tennessee Road, Penny’s Quarry called to report some of their equipment was moved and a key was missing.

- 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, 2490 Florida Road, a 68 year old Pomona person reported an unknown subject fraudulently used their personal information to file for unemployment.

- 5:36 p.m. Thursday, 409 W. Franklin Street, a 45 year old Pomona person reported the theft of clothing from the store. One suspect is a 55-year old Quenemo woman and the other is an unknown male.

- 6:14 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Osborne Road, a 35 year old Pomona person reported a burglary at their residence.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

- 4:04 p.m. 02/27, 800 block of N. King, Dominique Burnett, 30, Ottawa, was arrested for an active Johnson County warrant.

Accidents

- 10:04 a.m. 02/26, 2200 block of S. Princeton Circle Drive, a 2011 GMC driven by Marie Town, 32, Wellsville, and a 2009 Chevrolet driven by Maurice Wiederholt, 84, Ottawa, were southbound on Princeton Circle Drive and sideswiped each other.

- 3:41 p.m. 02/26, 21st St. Terrance/Princeton, a 2010 Subaru driven by Marcus Huffman, 44, Ottawa, was eastbound on 21st St. Terrace and was struck by a northbound 2000 Jeep driven by Kaydance Bond, 17, Ottawa. Bond was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.

- 5:52 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block of S. King, a 1997 Chevrolet driven by Ralph Snider, 74, Ottawa, was exiting a parking lot and struck a 2008 Nissan driven by Dena Foley, 64, Ottawa.

- 9:10 p.m. Monday, 900 South Ash Street, Briauna Thompson, 18, Ottawa was arrested after battering a 21-year-old Ottawa person and damaging property.

- 6:36 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of US-59 Hwy, a 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by Ellen Kratzberg , 63, Princeton, struck a deer while driving southbound near Love’s Travel Stop.

- 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, 900 North Main Street, Cole Griffin, 21, Ottawa, was driving a 2008 Ford and struck a 2006 Dodge driven by a 15-year-old Ottawa male. Griffin was cited for inattentive driving.

- 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 1300 South Main Street, Lilly Coultis, 79, Ottawa, was driving a 2016 Nissan and struck a 1999 Chrysler driven by Fidel Ybarra, 59, Emporia. Coultis was cited for inattentive driving.

Incidents

- 11:56 a.m. 02/26, 715 W. 2nd St, (Ottawa Police Department), a 55 year old Ottawa person reported a possible child in need of care. Case is under investigation.

- 10:15 a.m. 02/27, 500 block of S. Main St., a 68 year old Ottawa female was found deceased of natural causes.

- 11:20 p.m. 02/27, 700 North Cherry Street, Bradley Butter, 33, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after trespassing from a property he had been previously trespassed from.

- 9:32 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of N. Poplar, a 28 year old Ottawa person reported and unknown suspect damaged property. Case is under investigation.

- 1:17 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of S. Oak, a 19 year old Kemp, Texas person reported and unknown suspect damaged property. Case is under investigation.

- 2:16 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of S. Mulberry, a 21 year old Ottawa person reported and unknown suspect damaged property. Case is under investigation.

- 3:05 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of S. Poplar, a 72 year old Ottawa person reported an unknown suspect damaged property. Case is under investigation.

- 3:51 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of N. Poplar, a 25 year old Ottawa person reported an unknown suspect damaged property.

- 3:59 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of S. Locust, a 50 year old Ottawa person reported an unknown suspect damaged property. Case is under investigation.

- 12:09 p.m. Monday, 800 South Oak Street, a 19-year-old Ottawa person reported an unknown suspect damaged property. Case is under investigation.

- 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, 600 South Mulberry Street, a 41-year-old Ottawa person reported an unknown suspect damaged property. Case is under investigation.

- 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, 715 West 2nd Street (OPD), a 42 year old person reported a past sex offense. Case under investigation.

- 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 South Osage Drive, a three year old was found to be a child in need of care.

- 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 North Sycamore Street, the crime of stalking was reported by a 35 year old male. Case under investigation.

- 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 1600 South Osage Drive, a 23-year-old Ottawa person reported a domestic battery. Case under investigation.

- 11:20 p.m. Thursday, 2304 South Princeton Street (Taco Bell), a 26-year-old Ottawa person reported a past criminal threat. Case under investigation.

Thefts

- 10:39 a.m. 02/26, 2138 S. Princeton Circle Drive (Home Base), a 51 year old Ottawa person reported the theft of an item.

- 1:01 p.m. 02/26, 324 S. Main St (Croucher Abstract), a 35 year old Gardner person reported a theft by deception from the business.

- 1:45 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of N. Hickory, a 29 year old Ottawa person reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and took items.

- 6:56 a.m. Monday, 1300 South Elm Street, a 64-year-old Ottawa person reported a motor vehicle theft. The vehicle was recovered nearby. Case is under investigation.

- 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, 100 South Hickory Street, a 40-year-old Ottawa person reported a past theft. Case under investigation.

- 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 South Osage Drive, a 36 year old Ottawa person reported a scam.

- 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, 700 South Poplar Street, a 71 year old Ottawa person reported the above offense.