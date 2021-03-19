Update: Suspicious device found on Ottawa University's campus was a pipe bomb. Here is the latest.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are trying to find out how and why a pipe bomb was placed on Ottawa University's campus.

According to new information released by the Ottawa police department, the "suspicious device" that caused a three-hour campus lock down Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a pipe bomb and removed by the Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad for further examination.

Police were initially dispatched to the campus just after 1 p.m. Friday after campus security reported a suspicious device. The device was located in a parking lot away from any structures.

The campus was locked down and then searched twice, school officials said, once by the Ottawa police department and then again by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force using explosive detection canines. No further threats were detected.

"The device in question was confirmed to be a small, homemade explosive," OPD officials said. "There is an active investigation into the device and where it came from."

School officials lauded the professional response from staff and law enforcement.

“My sincere thanks to our security and maintenance officials, and the office of student affairs, as well as the Ottawa Police Department and other law enforcement, for their vigilance and their quick response in ensuring the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Reggies Wenyika, OU president, in a statement.