Franklin County Daily Report, March 26

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

- 1:30 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, John Groshong, age 50, Emporia, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

- 2:30 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Kathleen Fischback, 49, Ottawa was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for other jurisdiction.

- 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, 1418 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Seth Conner, 20, Ottawa, was arrested on an authorization to arrest from community corrections.

Accidents

- No time Thursday, 3200 I-35 Highway, Mitchell Vanerdewyk, 34, Lawrence, was traveling northbound when he fell asleep and exited the roadway striking a reflector pole.

- 9:48 p.m. Thursday, 2500 Block of 59 Highway, Jordan Crowell, 27, Ottawa was traveling southbound in his 2007 GMC Sierra when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

- 1:15 a.m. Thursday, 4300 Block of K68 Highway, Dalton Vesecky, 23, Baldwin City, was driving east in a 1996 Peterbilt. Vesecky entered into the westbound lane to make a wide right turn. Dakota Freeman, 28, Spring Hill, struck the semi-trailer in a 2017 Toyota Prius.

Thefts

- 2:30 p.m. Monday, 2797 Virginia Terrace, Rantoul, a Paola person reported a theft of a compressor, compound bow and a box of miscellaneous ammunition from their property.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

- 10:12 a.m. Monday, 100 East 19th Street, Ray Silkwood, 36, Ottawa, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence after several calls for service.

- 3:56 p.m. Monday, 500 South Elm Street, Austin Spangler, 18, Ottawa was arrested after battering a known Ottawa male.

Accidents

- 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, 800 South Lincoln Street, Allan Braday, 74, Ottawa, was driving a 2002 Toyota SUV and lost a tire. The tire struck a 2019 Chevrolet pickup driven by Craig Hinderliter, 62, Ottawa.

- 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of S. Princeton, a 2006 Jeep driven by Grace David, 18, Baldwin City, was northbound on Princeton when a 2006 Nissan driven by Megan Schmoe, 43, Ottawa, disobeyed a stop sign and pulled out in front of her. Schmoe was cited for disobeying a traffic sign.

- 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, 1444 S. Main St. (Dairy Queen), a 2011 Nissan driven by Lisa Schneider, 49, Ottawa was backing out of a parking stall when a 2005 Scion driven by Eric Davis, 34, Ottawa, struck her vehicle and left the scene.

Incidents

- 3:14 p.m. Monday, 1100 Milner Street, a 29 year old Ottawa person reported an unknown subject damaged property.