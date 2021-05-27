Forest Park pool undergoes maintenance work, to open next week

The old adage of “Good things happen to those who wait” is something the Ottawa Recreation Commission and City of Ottawa is banking on this summer at the Forest Park swimming pool.

The swimming pool has been shut down for 22 months, so what’s an extra week?

ORC Executive Director Levi Meyer said the pool will open sometime next week instead of the traditional Memorial Day weekend. The pool is undergoing maintenance to the pipes and plumbing system.

“We are excited to get going,” he said. “We think people are ready to get outside their homes. Our focus is to try to provide an opportunity to get out in the sun. ”

Once the pool opens, all the amenities such as the slides and diving boards will be in operation, Meyer said.

The pool staff will limit the number of swimmers to 150 at a time this summer, Meyer said.

“We don’t think that will be an issue based on what we have seen in years past,” he said. “Our highest attendance marks were 300 to 400 per day not at a single time. We will monitor that and see how it works.”

Lifeguards have spent the past few weeks preparing to keep the pool safe.

“We are really excited to have a new lifeguard training system, Meyer said. “The lifeguards will be very well trained.”

The ORC will offer three sessions of swimming lessons: June 21-July 2, July 5-16 ad July 19-30. Partrons can register online for the variety of classes at orcottawaks.org.

Meyer said there will be special events throughout the summer as in year’s past. Those will be announced later.

Swimming passes are available for individuals and families and can be purchased at the Goppert Building. There is no expiration date on the cards.