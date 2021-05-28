Wellsville's Heath recognized as a Governor scholar

By The Herald Staff

Wellsville High School senior Maggie Heath was recognized by Gov. Laura Kelly as a 2021 Governor Scholar.

This award recognizes and honors top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors.

“These high school seniors have shown dedication to their studies and a commitment to learning,” Kelly said. “They’ve earned the honor and I want to congratulate them on their achievement. We should also recognize their families, teachers and mentors for helping these outstanding students achieve their academic goals.”

Heath will attend Bethany College in the fall. She will play softball for the Swedes.