Summer Fest full of family activities in Ottawa

The Ottawa Recreation Commission is ready to kickoff summer with a celebration.

Summer Fest, full of family activities, will be Saturday. The activities range from baseball and softball tournaments to a free swim day at the pool with a canned food donation for Hope House, disc golf, as well as many other fun family events throughout the day.

The disc golf tournament registration is at https://www.discgolfscene.com/.../ORC_Summer_Kickoff. No registration necessary for the other community events.

There will be live music on Main Street along with a car show, seafood boil at Legacy Square, a beer garden at Not Lost Brewing and concludes Saturday evening with an outdoor movie at Legacy Square.

Here is the schedule:

Recreation events

9 a.m.-noon - Disc Golf Trilogy Challenge at Forest Park.

Noon-1 p.m. - Professional skateboard demomnstration at the Ottawa Teen Park.

1-4 p.m. - Disc golf doubles tournament at Forest Park/

All day - Free swim day at Forest Park pool with a canned good donation for Hope House.

All day - American Legion wood bat baseball tournament, Orlis Cox.

All day - USSA softball tournament, Orlis Cox.

Downtown events

All day - Live music on Main Street. 10 a.m. - Aaron Mel; 11 a.m. - Mike Honn; noon - Mike Finch; 1 p.m. - Joe Randolf; 2 p.m. - Eddie Hernandez; 3 p.m. - Daniel Thomas; 4-5 p.m. - Sugarfoot Detour.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. - Car show on Main Street.

4-7 p.m. - Seafood boil at Legacy Square: 40/person or $75 for 2 people, all proceeds toward NCCC scholarships.

4-7 p.m. - Beer garden at Not Lost Brewing.

Dusk - Outdoor movie at Legacy Square.