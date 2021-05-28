Four OU students receive business awards for 2020-21 school year

By The Herald Staff

Four Ottawa University students were recognized for their work in business-based curriculum during the university's annual Convocation ceremony at the end of the spring semester.

Austin Skelhorn of Ottawa, was presented with the Top Business Graduate for Business Administration Award. Aaron Kleidon, Fort Worth, Texas, was recognized with the Top Business Graduate for Management of Information Systems Award. Luke Graham, of Coweta, Oklahoma, was presented with the Top Business Graduate for Accounting and Business Economics Award. Lizeth Lobato, Las Vegas, Nevada, was recognized with the Top Business Graduate for Finance and Business Economics Award.

The awards were presented by Dr. Eric Koch, academic dean and professor of business and marketing; Jaime Fuentes, assistant professor of management information systems; George Eshnaur, assistant professor of arts and sciences; and Lyn Wagner, associate professor of accounting.