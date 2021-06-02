Auto show highlights festive weekend in Garnett

By The Herald Staff

Downtown Garnett will be full of action this weekend.

The Southland Cruisers Fifth Annual Classic Auto Show will be Saturday on the Garnett Town Square and Anderson County Courthouse lawn.

The car show is open to classic and custom cars, trucks, motorcycles, rat rods and special interest vehicles. There is no charge to the public.

On Sunday, the square will have vendors and music providing a festive atmosphere. Everett Cox will be providing music throughout the day. There will be food and craft vendors available and area restaurants are providing specials.

The auto show schedule:

Registration: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Pin Up Contest: 12:30 p.m.

Hula Hoop Contest: 1 p.m.

Show Awards: 2:30 p.m.

The awards are Best Truck, Best Motorcycle, Best Rat Rod, Top 20 Pick and Best of Show.

A portion of the auto show proceeds will benefit club designated charities, including trades scholarships and Garnett’s Libertyfest fireworks display.