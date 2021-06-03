Hall hired to lead Ottawa Main Street Association

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Main Street Association hired a new executive director.

Hall Alexander will lead the OMSA.

Alexander moved to Ottawa from western Kansas when his his parents, Jolene and Darwin, joined the USD 290 community. After graduating from OHS, Hall attended the University of Kansas where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business — Finance, and M.B.A. focused on development economics. Academic pursuits melted into working, studying, and/or living in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Upon graduating, Hall remained at KU as an Academic Advisor, lecturer, and an Education Program Specialist focused on teaching financial literacy and money management.

His future goals include forging long-lasting relationships with local businesses and collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce and the City on a smorgasbord of endeavors aimed toward promoting the vitality of the Ottawa community at large.