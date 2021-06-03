Daily Report (June 5)

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff Office

Arrests

• 12:35 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Anthony Belles, 38, Lawrence, for two Franklin County failure to appear warrants.

• 4:35 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Paedon Harley, 29, Ottawa, for six Franklin County failure to appear warrants.

• 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block I-35, Ottawa, Lindsey Likes, 37, Melvern, for driving while suspended after being stopped for her vehicle being involved in a possible rolling physical disturbance. No crime was established during the investigation of the physical disturbance. Likes was transported to Osage County for a failure to appear warrant through that agency.

• 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ayanna Simmons, 27, Wichita, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Incidents

• 3:13 p.m. Friday, 3800 block of Oregon Road, a 38-year-old Ottawa female reported that her 18-year-old Ottawa son and her 36-year-old Ottawa husband got into an altercation. A report is being forwarded to the county attorney.

• 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, 4800 block John Brown Road, Osawatomie, Daniel Hill, 63, Osawatomie, reported being battered by Brad Gilchrist, 60, after an accident. A report for battery is being forwarded to the county attorney.

Accidents

• 5:34 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of I-35, Ottawa, Kentwan Blackstock, 22, Grandview, Missouri, was traveling northbound in a 2006 Pontiac G6 when he lost control due to heavy rain and traveled into the ditch.

• 6:20 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of I-35, Pomona, Faykeydra Doran, 22, Kansas City, Kansas, was traveling northbound when her 2010 Toyota Corolla hydroplaned and spun off the highway into the ditch.

• 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, 3600 block I-35, Ottawa, John Flores-Rivera, 19, Kansas City, Kansas, was traveling southbound in a 2004 Ford E-250 when he fell asleep while driving causing his vehicle to enter into the center median and rollover. He was transported to Advent Health Ottawa for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

• 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, 4800 block John Brown Road, Osawatomie, Brad Gilchrist, 60, Osawatomie, was traveling eastbound in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he rear-ended a 2010 Kia Forte driven by Daniel Hill, 63, Osawatomie.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 3:58 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of S. Tremont St., Ottawa, Britney Smith 26, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:43 p.m. Friday, 200 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Khalil Ware, 39, Ottawa for an active Grandview, Missouri, warrant after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 4:25 p.m. 715 W. Second St. Ottawa, Phillip Hoehn, 53, Ottawa, for a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 9:52 p.m. Saturday, Savanna Garcia, 23, Ottawa, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• 2:27 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton Circle Drive, Joshua Hoyt, 33, Ottawa, for the abuse of toxic vapors after being contacted on a call for service.

• 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 US-59, Jason Essary, 44, Kansas City, Missouri, for an active Butler County warrant after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Lauren Rehm, 32, Wellsville for DUI after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 11 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Tremont St., Ottawa, a 78-year-old Ottawa female reported the theft of an item. Case is under investigation.

• 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa (Walmart), a 28 year-old Ottawa male reported a theft from a business.

Incidents

• 2:50 p.m. Friday, 100 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, a 51-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject damaged his vehicle. Case is under investigation.

• 12:37 p.m. Monday, 200 block of E. 23rd St, Ottawa, a 70-year-old Lyndon female reported a criminal damage to property.

• 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, a 62-year-old, Ottawa male, reported criminal deprivation of property, criminal damage to property. Case under investigation.

• 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of E. Garfield St. Ottawa, a 16-year-old juvenile was reported as a runaway. The juvenile was later located.

Accidents

• Noon Saturday, 1600 block of S. Main St. Ottawa, Doris Farr, 79, Ottawa, was driving a 1999 Toyota passenger car and struck a 2016 Dodge pickup driven by Troy Taylor, 50, Ottawa. Farr was cited for inattentive driving.

• 2:40 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, Heather Cox was driving a 2005 Dodge van when the brakes locked up causing a 2013 Chevrolet SUV, driven by Chrissy Butler, 42, Princeton to strike her. Cox was issued a notice to appear for defective tail lamps and no proof of insurance.

• 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of S. Beech St., Ottawa, Angela Rasdall, 29, Ottawa, was driving a 2006 Ford Focus and struck a 2008 Pontiac Torrent driven by Jeremy Ward, 50, Ottawa. Ward was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Wellsville Police Department

Friday: 100 block of W. Sixth St., private property accident.

Saturday: I-35 milemarker 199, assist other agency.

Sunday: 4500 Shawnee Terrace, assist other agency; 400 block E. Eighth St., trespass.

Ottawa Fire Department

Saturday: S. Oak St., Ottawa, unauthorized burning.

Sunday: E. Eighth St., Wellsville, building fire.

Monday: N. Main St., Ottawa, smoke scare.