By The Herald Staff

Wellsville’s Hunter John Larson was one of more than 10,500 Iowa State University students recognized for academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List. Larson is a senior mechanical engineering major.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.