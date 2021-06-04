Local students earn degrees, academic honors from Washburn

By The Herald Staff

Washburn University announced local graduates and students who achieved academic honors.

Nearly 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.

Graduates include: Sydney Dwyer, of Wellsville, with a Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant; Rosalinda Marquez, of Ottawa, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Cassidy Greer, of Ottawa, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Kiara Padilla, of Wellsville, with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Charity Wright, of Ottawa, with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice in Forensic Investigation; Sara Caylor, of Ottawa, with a Master of Social Work in Social Work.

Richmond’s Adrianna Pedrow was one of more than 600 students named to the President's List for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Two Ottawa students — Greer and Western Smith —were spring 2021 Dean's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.