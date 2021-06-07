Daily Report (June 8)

The Ottawa Herald

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 2:47 Thursday, 1000 block of N. Hemlock St., Ottawa, Dalton Oshel, 25, Ottawa, for a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:52 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Timothy Smith, 30-, Ottawa, for a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 8:56 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Malachi Thomas, 21, Ottawa, for DUI after being called in as an erratic driver.

Incidents

• 9:48 a.m. Friday, 100 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, a 21-year-old Ottawa male reported criminal damage to property. Case is under investigation.

• 9:08 p.m. Friday, 300 block of W. Keokuk St., a tractor pulling an implement struck two light poles and left the scene. Case is under investigation.

• 4:02 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of E. Eighth St. Ottawa, a 51-year-old Ottawa male was cited for harboring a vicious animal, vaccinations required, city tags required, animal at large after being contacted during a call for service.

Thefts

• 9:57 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of N. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa female reported a past theft.

Accidents

• 3:45 p.m. Friday, 700 block of East Third St., Ottawa, a 2002 GMC Envoy driven by Thomas Ingram, 40, Ottawa, was towing a 2004 Dodge Intrepid when the Dodge became dislodged from a tow bar and struck a parked 2018 Buick Enclave owned by Denise McPheron, 64, Ottawa.

• 12:17 p.m. Saturday, 2300 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Robert Keitch, 60, Forney, Texas, struck a 2008 Volkwagen Passat driven by Michell Benjamin, 50, Overland Park. Benjamin was cited for failure to yield right of way.

• 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of S. Locust St. Ottawa, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jillian Haag, 36, Ottawa, was struck by a 2005 Suzuki driven by Robert Duvall, 48, Ottawa. Haag was cited for failure to yield right of way. Duvall was transported to Advent Health for treatment.

• 8:14 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of S. Ash St., a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile was driving a 2010 Pontiac and struck a curb causing damage. The juvenile was cited for making an improper turn.

9:04 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of E. 19th St., Ottawa, Timothy Helfrich, 71, Baldwin City, reported an unkown vehicle struck his 2007 Chrysler and left the scene.

Wellsville Police Department

Friday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of E. Sixth, theft.

Saturday: 100 block of Locust St., public assist.