Ottawa house fire under investigation

By The Herald Staff

A house fire Monday night is under investigation.

The Ottawa Fire Department, LOH Fire Department, Ottawa Police Department and Franklin County EMS were dispatched to 832 N. Main St., Ottawa, for a structure fire at 9:49 p.m.

Fire units arrived and found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke coming from the second floor and roof line, OFD fire chief Tim Matthias said.

Fire crews made entry and made their way to the second floor. Fire crew encountered very high heat and zero visibility, crews knocked down the fire and ventilated the structure.

The scene was held overnight by OFD, a fire investigator from the Kansas Fire Marshals office was scene Tuesday morning conducting an investigation along with OFD fire investigators.

There are no damage estimates at this time and the fire is still under investigation.

An OFD firefighter was transported to Advent Ottawa by Franklin County EMS for heated related issues, the firefighter was treated and released.