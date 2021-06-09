Frontier District sponsors master garden training

By The Herald Staff

Need tips on gardening, keeping a nice flower bed or lawn, help is available.

The Frontier Extension District is taking applications for the Master Gardner Training, which will take place this fall. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Aug. 20.

The program consists of learning about plant biology, soils, flowers, trees and shrubs, plus lawn care, fruits, vegetables, indoor plants, insects, diseases and pesticides.

The classes will be 1-4 p.m. Thursdays via zoom, Sept. 2 through Dec. 16, with the exception of Nov. 25. The zoom meetings will be recorded for those missing a session. In addition to the zoom meetings, there will be in-class meeting to re-enforce what you learned from the presenters through the zoom meetings and to tell you about our local Master Gardener Program. The three in-class trainings are Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and Dec. 20. Times and locations are yet to be determined.