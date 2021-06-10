Motorcycle road races to raise money for charity

By The Herald Staff

One of the top charity motorcycle event returns to Garnett.

The Garnett Lions Club hosts the fourth Kansas Dual Sport Safari, which will be Friday and Saturday.

The event that’s become one of the biggest charity back roads motorcycle gatherings in Kansas is back in Garnett June 18-19,

Lions President John Pamila said the event drew more than 50 riders last year, with as many a four separate rides operating simultaneously ranging within a five-county region.

“This year we’ll be offering road rides for all skill levels,” Pamila said. “There are new people getting into this sport all the time and some of them may be a little green, so we’re going to have a ride this year that’s set up specifically for the novice as well as regular rides for intermediate and advanced riders.”

Dual sport riders choose rural gravel roads, minimum maintenance roads and other off-road locations for the event. Dual Sport bikes are similar to dirt bikes but are street legal, with headlights, taillights and turn signals.

The sport has grown in popularity with the growing prominence of the “Trans America Trail,” a coast-to-coast route across American comprised wholly of rural back roads and trails.

Multiple road courses will be available depending on a rider’s skill level. All rides encompass riding areas predominantly in Anderson and adjoining counties.

The Garnett event is a fundraiser for the local Lions Club with riders paying a registration fee for the event that includes guided road and trail rides, breakfast and dinner on ride day as well as drawing prizes and live entertainment. The ride will headquarter at the county fairgrounds and will have a rain date of June 25-26.

For more information or to register a rider in the Kansas Dual Sport Safari, email dualsportsafari@garnett-ks.com or contact event chairman Dane Hicks at (785) 304-3870.