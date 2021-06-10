Daily Report

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff Office

Arrests

• 9:23 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, James Bell, 33, Pomona, on a Franklin County warrant for contempt of court.

ª• 7 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jay Rogers, 57, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 1:13 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Jeffrey Wiedner, 37, Ottawa, notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Marcas McSwane, 35, Ottawa, for an active Franklin County warrant after being contacted on a traffic stop.