Ottawa's Rayson part of ESU's theater production

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa’s Emily Rayson returned this summer to the Emporia State University Theatre productions.

Rayson in in costume design for the play "No Way to Treat a Lady.” The musical will be performed 7:30 p.m. June 23-26.

This fast-paced, murder-musical comedy is set in seedy 1970s New York. Follow lovable schlub-of-a-detective Morris Brummel in his pursuit of a serial strangler across the city, while he negotiates a romance with a woman way out of his league. Who will be the first to grab the daily headlines: the killer or the detective?

Tickets are available now for both in-person or livestream audiences. Actors will perform without masks ,and audience masking will conform to current public health guidelines. Livestream passes can be purchased for $12 at showtix4u.com [Keyword: Emporia].

"We are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Bruder Theatre for our first live-audience show post-pandemic! It has been a joy partnering with Music Director Pennie Speedie to work with these four powerhouse student performers," Dr. Pete Rydberg, ESU director of theatre, said. "While the theatre has been 'dark' we have been enhancing our sound and light systems, so in addition to a laugh-out-loud musical, audiences will be able to see some of our new tech toys in play."