McFarland named new director for Frontier Extension District

A longtime Frontier Extension District team member is taking a leadership role for the district.

Rebecca McFarland has been named the new District Director for the Frontier Extension District. She has been a member of the Frontier Extension District Team since its inception in 2010 and prior to that, served as the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent for Franklin County from 1996-2010. McFarland has spent her entire professional career in the Cooperative Extension System and just completed her 26th year.

Since July of 2014, McFarland has served in various leadership roles. She currently serves as a co-leader for the Stress and Resiliency Transdisciplinary Team that was formed in 2019.

She helped lead efforts in addressing behavioral health issues and concerns identified for K-State Research and Extension professionals and Kansas citizens related to the Covid-19 pandemic. She is also a member of the KSRE Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Work Group.

"I am excited about the opportunity to serve as director of the Frontier Extension District,” McFarland said. “We have a dedicated staff and board that is passionate about serving the people across our district. We will continue to work together to address critical issues facing our communities and be innovative and creative in our engagement and delivery.”

The extension provides practical education to help people, businesses, and communities solve problems, develop skills, and build a better future. The focus in Kansas is on solving grand challenges in the state around water, health, global food systems, vitalizing communities, and developing tomorrow's leaders.

The Frontier Extension District was formed by merging the Franklin County Extension Council and the Osage County Extension Council. In 2014, Anderson County joined the district. District offices are located in Ottawa, Lyndon, and Garnett.

The district provides leadership to the county fair boards. Fair season is just around the corner.

• Osage City Fair - July 7-10.

• Richmond Free Fair - July 8-10.

• Franklin County Fair - July 13-18.

• Anderson County Fair - July 26-31.