Pfizenmaier to take over county health department

By The Herald Staff

The Franklin County Health Department will be under new leadership in July.

Brenda Pfizenmaier has been named the Director of Public Health. She is currently serving as the Director of Diabetes & Nutrition Care and Wellness and is a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist for AdventHealth Ottawa. She will begin her position with Franklin County on July 19.

Brenda brings more than 25 years of experience in health and wellness to Franklin County. Her reputation precedes her as a very positive, extremely hard working, detail oriented individual.

She takes the reigns from interim director Nick Robbins, who directed the department through the pandemic.

The county health department mission is toPromote the population's health and well-being and reduce inequalities in health status. Prevent disease, injury, disability, and premature death. Protect the public from environmental and other hazards to health.

The health department provides the following services and programs: Child and adult immunizations, TB skin tests, STD testing and treatment, WIC, Family Planning Clinic, Kan-Be-Healthy and kindergarten physicals, health screenings (blood pressure, lipid, hemoglobin, vision, hearing), head check for lice, health education for groups and individuals, emergency preparedness planning, lead level screening and home inspection.