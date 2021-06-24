American Eagle Ottawa Distribution Center celebrates 20 years

By The Herald Staff

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO, Inc.), is celebrating the 20th anniversary

of their Ottawa Distribution Center. The 1.2 million square foot Ottawa DC currently serves 162 countries and over 850 retail stores.

“AEO is thrilled to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of our Ottawa Distribution Center—truly a milestone moment for our company and this wonderful community,” Michael Rempell, Chief Operations Officer, said. “Our passionate and dedicated team in Ottawa has helped AEO deliver record performance, fueling American Eagle and Aerie’s thriving business. Our Ottawa Distribution Center is an important supply chain hub for AEO and we’re excited about the company’s continued growth and the career advancement opportunities it provides the workforce in the region.”

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of opening the Ottawa DC, AEO is making a $10K donation to community action agency, East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN), making their total commitment to the community over the years $500K. AEO officials said.

The funding will provide continued support to ECKAN’s summer camp grant program that helps children attend summer camp through the Ottawa Recreation Commission, and gives them a safe place to participate in memorable activities for the summer.

The distribution center opened in Ottawa in June 2001 and grown from 300 employees to more than 1,000 employees. The center added on to the campus in recent years to accommodate the company’s growth.