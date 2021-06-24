AdventHealth Ottawa increases starting wage

Employers are offering different kinds of incentives to entice employees across the country.

Some are offering bonuses and higher starting wages. It is no different in Ottawa. Hiring signs are out in front of many businesses. Others have openings advertised.

Nationally, the concern over labor shortages is real. Forty-four percent of small business owners reported job openings this past spring.

Locally, one of the larger employers in the county is attempting to regain a hold on hiring new employees. AdventHealth Ottawa announced a new minimum hourly pay rate of $14.50, which will take effect July 4. Additionally, employees in the base pay ranges affected by this change will receive a pay increase to reflect tenure and work experience.

These changes impact more than 100 AdventHealth Ottawa team members in a variety of roles, including environmental services, nutrition services, medical assistants and administrative roles.

Every employee receiving this increase who is eligible will also receive annual pay raises later this year, hospital officials said.

“We strive to be a place where team members thrive professionally and experience a sense of wholeness,” AdventHealth Ottawa President/CEO Dallas Purkeypile said. “Our team members are the heart of all we do at AdventHealth and we will continue to do all that we can to inspire each person to reach his or her full potential in the delivery of whole-person care.”

The hospital’s economic impact in the county is large. AdventHealth Ottawa employs more than 300 Franklin County residents, including 125 registered nurses.

AdventHealth Ottawa leased the former Ransom Memorial Hospital in May 2019. AdventHealth Ottawa is a 44-bed acute care and outpatient care hospital.

AdventHealth is one of the largest faith-based health systems in the nation. AdventHealth is home to nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care suites in a dozen states.