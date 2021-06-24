Local students on Fort Hays Dean's honor roll

By The Herald Staff

Four local students earned academic honors from Fort Hays State University. They were named to the spring semester’s Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester.

The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.

Those receiving the honors are: Brandon W. Pfizenmaier, Ottawa, senior, majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Angela Pearl Malone, Princeton, majoring in elementary education (early childhood unified).

Jacob Alexander Pryor, Rantoul, majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Keela Marie Velvick, Richmond, junior, majoring in general studies (general business).