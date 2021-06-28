Local Fort Hays State University students earn degrees

By The Herald Staff

Seven area students were among 2,547 students who completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2021 term.

The university conferred 544 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 1,957 bachelor’s degrees, and 46 associate degrees. Of those, 49 students graduated with two degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.

The graduates are: Elsie K. Bones, Ottawa, a Master of Science in education administration; Shelly Jo Pearson, Ottawa, a Bachelor of Science in sociology; Brandon W. Pfizenmaier, Ottawa, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management); Paige Alyson Weidner, Ottawa, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence); Amber Booton, Pomona, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence); Angela Pearl Malone, Princeton, a Bachelor of Science in education (early childhood unified); Jacob Alexander Pryor, Rantoul, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management).