Two local students earn degrees from Rockhurst University

By The Herald Staff

Two area students earned degrees from Rockhurst University as of the end of the spring 2021 semester.

The graduates were celebrated during an in-person commencement ceremony Friday, May 21, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The graduates were Caitlin Jacques, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in RN to BS in Nursing; Carol Lutz, Richmond, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in RN to BS in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude.