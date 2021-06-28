City, school board set for general election in November
The Franklin County city and school board will not have a primary election on Aug. 3, 2021. City, school district and extension district candidates will be voted on during the general election on Nov. 2.
Voting Registrations and updates must be completed by Oct. 12, 2021.
The list of candidates running for the open positions are:
City Commission or Council
City Of Ottawa (3 open positions)
Mike Skidmore, Eric Crowleym Aaron Miller, Emily Graves, Zach Clayton, Jacob Michel, Bonnie Plumberg, John Griffin, Jerry Lear.
City Of Pomona (2 open positions)
Marie Seneca, Rick Smith
City Of Princeton (Mayor, 5 open positions)
Carol Lingo, Ronda Reed
City Of Rantoul (5 open positions)
Pat Hutchinson, Juanita Simms, Susan Stottlemire, Gracie Castleberry, Jay Davis, Michael Sleetser, Lora Jean McDowell, Michelle Lynn Dennison.
City of Richmond (Mayor, 2 open positions)
Michael Topp, Helen Feuerborn
City of Wellsville (3 open positions)
Leon Wilderman, Thomas Taylor Sr., Dealy Sims, Jon Horne
School Board
USD 287 West Franklin
Position 4 Ryan Sink; Position 5 Denise Robinson; Position 6 Stephanie Anderson, Mark Wolff
USD 288 Central Heights (3 at-large)
Billy Johnson, Ross Kimball, Jack Davis.
USD 289 Wellsville
Position 4 Shane Pruit; Position 5 Amanda Donovan; Position 6 Dave Katzerm Juanita Peckham.
USD 290 Ottawa (3 at-large)
Jerry Reed, Lynda Alderman, Chris Cunningham, Glendy Spigle, Kelli Graves, Brian Kane.