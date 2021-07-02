Caryn Tyson forms exploratory committee for state treasurer

Kansas Sen. Tyson is considering a run for a state office in 2022.

Tyson has formed an exploratory committee to formally consider a run for Kansas State Treasurer.

“Over the last several months I have received encouraging comments to run for State Treasurer,” Tyson said. “The people of Kansas are fed up with the increasing government waste, out-of-control spending, and incompetence of Governor [Laura] Kelly and some of her administration.

“My experience and problem-solving skills in technology, business, agriculture, and in the legislature are needed when it comes to balancing the state’s checkbook and investing in Kansas.”

Caryn is serving her third term in the Kansas Senate. She served one term in the Kansas House and is presently the Chair of the Tax Committee, one of the most important committees in the Kansas Senate. As one of the leading freedom fighters in the Senate, Tyson, works diligently for smaller, smarter government and to stop wasteful spending.

“Caryn is a leader who works to solve problems – she is someone who truly listens,” Pratt business owner Kelly Estes. “She led the effort to bring transparency to property taxes and will work to bring transparency to our state finances.

“Caryn isn’t a career politician, she has the real-world experience necessary to get the job done. She is someone Kansans can count on, a true leader with a track record of proven results fighting for our shared Kansas values.”

Tyson has math and computer science degrees from Kansas State University and an engineering management degree from the University of Kansas. After graduating K-State, she began working in the Information Technology industry and continued working in this field for more than 30 years. Her work included space shuttle support for NASA where she received awards for achievement and teamwork.

Caryn and her husband, Tim – both fifth generation Kansans – own and operate Tyson Ranch in Linn County, established in 1871 by Tim’s great-great grandfather.