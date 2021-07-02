Media group selects OU as military friendly school

Ottawa University has earned military distinction honors.

The University has been designated a 2021-22 Military Friendly School by Viqtory Media, the leader in connecting the military and civilian worlds. Institutions earning the Military Friendly​ ​School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with Ottawa being one of the 747 earning the designation, the sixth year overall it has received the honor. Ottawa also was named a Military Friendly Spouse School for the second consecutive year.

“We are proud to serve the men and women of our armed forces,” University Provost Dr. Terry Haines said. “Ottawa University has numerous graduates currently serving in the military and military personnel studying in our diverse array of programs. We are honored to be a university of choice for active duty and veterans. It’s a special relationship we will always sustain and hold in the highest regard.”

Now in its 12th year, the Military Friendly Schools designation and list by Viqtory Media recognizes those higher education institutions with leading programs for veterans, members of the Armed Forces leaving military service and military spouses. The Military Friendly Schools rating program has been instrumental in the development of college military recruiting programs.

“Military Friendly​ ​is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process,” Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships, said. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges and universities to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts.

“Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.”

Colleges and universities competed for the designation by completing an extensive survey covering 10 indicators of success including support for student veterans on campus, graduation and employment outcomes and military spouse policies. Methodology, criteria, and weightings are set forth by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment.

OU will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly Schools in the annual Guide to Military Friendly Schools, the special education issues of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine, and on militaryfriendly.com.