Richmond Free Fair promises a good time with old-fashioned country family fun

By Frank J. Buchman/Special to The Herald

Happiness is promised for all with old-fashioned country family fun this week in Richmond.

That’s according to Sarah Peters, hardworking enthusiast and promoter for the traditional Franklin County affair.

It’s the 97th annual Richmond Free Fair kicking off Thursday morning with entries of exhibits and judging.

“Keeping The Dream Alive” is this year’s fair theme as the rural community continues moving forward.

There’ll be athletic events 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. The Cowboy Olympics — a competition as area ranchers and cowboys alike “show their stuff” — 7 p.m. Thursday.

Old Time Games with fun times reminiscent of the “good ole days” are Friday’s feature event at 7:30 p.m.

“There’ll be competition for the youngest to the most mature and oh what excitement,” Peters said.

The annually-anticipated feature is the Richmond Fair Pie Contest. “Your fruit pies must be entered by 4 p.m. Saturday. They’ll be auctioned off following judges’ selections, Peters said.

“So you all come with hands high in the air bidding for the best eating around,” Peters said.

The floats for the grand parade will be shown off 6 p.m. Saturday.

“Everybody is welcome to participate in the parade with all kinds of entries, or just bring your chair and watch from the sideline,” Peters said.

The fair will culminate Saturday night with the singing of Mike Douglas, Bob Simms, Larry Burkdoll and Dave Bailey, which are best known as “Clevermax.”

"We're excited to have these popular entertainers for the Saturday night show," Peters said. "Their toe tapping tunes with something for everybody keep the audience on the edge of their seats."