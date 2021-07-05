Area students receive academic honors from Pittsburg State

By The Herald Staff

Several area Pittsburg State University students received academic honors for the 2021 spring semester.

To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.  To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.

The students are:

Ottawa

Grace Collins, BSE    Elementary Ed Uni K-6,    Sr. All A Scholastic Honors;

Caroline Moore, BSN Nursing, Soph., All A Scholastic Honors; Beau Schmidt, BS Criminal Justice, Sr., Dean's Scholastic Honors; Tanner Wright, BST Construction Mgmt, Sr., Dean's Scholastic Honors.

Wellsville

James Broshear, BST Construction Mgmt, Sr., Dean's Scholastic Honors;

Hope Kearney, BST Graphic Comm, Sr., Dean's Scholastic Honors; Kylee Sanders, BSN Nursing, Jr., Dean's Scholastic Honors.