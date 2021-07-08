Franklin County welcomes new planning, building director

Franklin County has a new Planning and Building Director for the first time in two decades.

Kenny Cook, a former assistant Planning Director for Miami County Planning and Zoning Department, began his new duties in Franklin County on Tuesday.

He takes over from Larry Walrod, who retired June 30 after 21 years serving county patrons.

Cook presents himself as a very easy going, open minded, common sense oriented individual, a county official said. A common theme that kept coming up during his interview is the fact that he wants to work with our citizens, not against them, in order to help them achieve their desired objectives with their land. Given that this is the exact same mindset that Larry has had (with great success) over the last 20 years, the county has feels confident that Kenny will be able to step in and perform at a high level, officials said.

Walrod was thankful for his opportunity to serve.

“𝐼’𝑚 𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑚𝑜𝑠𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑢𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑙𝑖𝑓𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑤𝑒 𝑝𝑎𝑠𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ 𝑡𝑜 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑡,” Walrod said. “𝐼 𝑎𝑚 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑡𝑜 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑜𝑐𝑐𝑢𝑝𝑖𝑒𝑑 𝑎 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑃𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐵𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐷𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝐹𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘𝑙𝑖𝑛 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦. 𝐹𝑜𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑎𝑠𝑡 20-𝑝𝑙𝑢𝑠 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠, 𝐼 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑧𝑒𝑛𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝐹𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘𝑙𝑖𝑛 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦, 𝑛𝑢𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑠, 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑑𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 c𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦 e𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑜𝑦𝑒𝑒𝑠, p𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑐 o𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑣𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑢𝑠 b𝑜𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑑 c𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑚𝑒𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑠.

“𝐼 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑠ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑜𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑚𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 c𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑒 𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑚𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 c𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦’𝑠 ‘r𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑙 h𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑔𝑒’ 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑠𝑜 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑐 𝑔𝑟𝑜𝑤𝑡ℎ 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐹𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘𝑙𝑖𝑛 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦 𝑎𝑠 𝑎 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘. 𝐼 𝑓𝑒𝑒𝑙 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝐼 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑠𝑢𝑐𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑓𝑢𝑙 𝑖𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑣𝑜𝑟. 𝐼 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑔𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑎 𝑓𝑢𝑙𝑙 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑐𝑎𝑝𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑢𝑝ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑑𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑜𝑝𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑜𝑏𝑗𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝐹𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘𝑙𝑖𝑛 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑑𝑜𝑝𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 b𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 b𝑜𝑑𝑦.

“𝐴𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛, 𝐼 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑘 𝐹𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘𝑙𝑖𝑛 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑜𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑠 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑃𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 & 𝐵𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐷𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟.”