Legacy Square will be site for special farmer's market

Patrons who love fresh produce has another opportunity to purchase those from local growers.

Live music and fresh produce will fill Legacy Square, 125 S. Walnut St., Monday in downtown Ottawa. The Legacy Square Farmer’s Market will be 4-6 p.m. Monday with special live music by “Sunflower Fiddlers.”

The Ottawa Farmer's Market’s regular schedule is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday May through October in the Orscheln parking lot.