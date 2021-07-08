2021 Franklin County Fair schedule of events

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Fair Schedule

MONDAY, JULY 12

9 a.m.– 1 p.m. - 4-H Foods, Enter and Judge at Designated Times, Celebration Hall

2:45 p.m. - Volunteers arrive to help with Photography and Visual Arts 3 p.m.-7 p.m. - 4-H Photography and Visual Arts, Enter and Judge at Designated Times, Celebration Hall

TUESDAY, JULY 13

8 a.m. - Fair Set Up, Fairgrounds/Celebration Hall

10 a.m. - Noon Enter all other 4-H and Open Class Exhibits not listed, Celebration Hall

Noon–1 p.m. - Cloverbud, Enter and Conference Judging

1 p.m. - Judge Open Class Foods, Celebration Hall

1:30 p.m. - Judge 4-H & Open Class Floriculture, Celebration Hall

5-8 p.m. - Enter and Weigh Livestock, Livestock Barns; Enter Poultry, Rabbits and Bucket Calves, Poultry Barn

8:15 p.m. - Livestock Exhibitor Meeting – Hayward Arena

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

8 a.m. - Exhibitors & Parents Continental Breakfast, Compliments of Frontier Farm Credit

9 a.m. - Judge 4-H Swine, Hayward Arena; Judge 4-H Crops and Garden, Celebration Hall, followed by Open Class Agriculture; Judge Open Class Clothing & Textiles and Fine Arts, Celebration Hall

10 a.m. - Judge Open Class Photography, Celebration Hall; 4-H Concession Stand Opens

4 p.m. - Judge 4-H Dairy Cattle, Hayward Arena

4:30 p.m. - Judge 4-H Dairy Goats, Hayward Arena

5 p.m. - Judge 4-H Sheep and Meat Goats, Hayward Arena

6 p.m. - Judge 4-H Rabbits, Poultry Barn

6:30 p.m. - 4-H Horse Races Registration

7:30 p.m. - 4-H Horse Races, Grandstands

THURSDAY, JULY 15

8 a.m. - Judge 4-H Poultry, Poultry Barn

8:15 a.m. - 4-H Dog Show Check In, Hayward Arena

8:30 a.m. - Judge 4-H Dog Show, Hayward Arena

9 a.m. - 4-H Conference Judging at Designated Times, Celebration Hall (Sign up on Frontier District website for Energy Management, SpaceTech, - All Divisions and Woodworking)

9:45 a.m. - 4-H Cat & Hand Pet Entry, Hayward Arena

10 a.m. - 4-H Cat & Hand Pet Show, Hayward Arena; 4-H Concession Stand Opens

1 p.m. - 4-H Conference Judging at Designated Times, Celebration Hall, (Sign up on Frontier District website for Entomology, Forestry, Geology, Home Environment, Miscellaneous/Self-Determined Shooting Sports and Wildlife)

2 p.m. - 4-H Archery Match, Shooting Range south end

3:30 p.m. - 4-H Bucket Calf Interview

5 p.m. - Food Garden and Commercial Vendor Booths Open

5:30 p.m. - 4-H Bucket Calf Show, Hayward Arena

6 p.m. - 4-H Beef Show; Carnival Rides by Ottaway Amusements Open

7 p.m. - Ranch Rodeo, Grandstand Arena

8 p.m. - Market Animal Sale Entry Cards Due

FRIDAY, JULY 16

9 a.m - 4-H Round Robin

10:30 a.m. - Registration for Livestock Judging Contest

10 a.m. - 4-H Concession Stand Opens

11 a.m. - Livestock Judging Contest

5 p.m. - Food Garden and Commercial Vendor Booths Open

6 p.m. - Carnival Rides by Ottaway Amusements Open

SATURDAY, JULY 17

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. - Early dismissal of breeding/non-terminal livestock, poultry, and rabbits with superintendent check out

7:30 a.m. - Register for 4-H Horse Show

8 a.m. - 4-H Horse Show, South Arena

9 a.m. -10 a.m. Release Exhibits in Celebration Hall

10 a.m. - 4-H Concession Stand Opens

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Entry Time for Fair Board President’s Pie Contest 11:30 a.m. - Judge Fair Board President’s Pie Contest

11:30 a.m. - Register for Pedal Pull

Noon - Pedal Pull Begins, Hayward Arena

12-4:30 p.m. - Derby Car Entry and Inspection

1:00 p.m. - 4-H Awards Presentation, TBD

4 p.m. - Market Animal Sale, Watermelon Feed for Buyers and Sellers directly following the Market Animal Sale Sponsored by Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce

5 p.m. - Food Garden & Commercial Vendors Open

6 p.m. - Carnival Rides by Ottaway Amusements Open; Buyers Appreciation event by 4-H Council

7 p.m. - Late dismissal of breeding/non-terminal livestock, poultry and rabbits Stall/display clean up; Demolition Derby, Grandstand Arena

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Cleanup - Time TBD

6 p.m. - Carnival Rides by Ottawa Amusements Open