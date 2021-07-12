Several area students receive ESU degrees

By The Herald Staff

Franklin County students at Emporia State University were among more than 660 who received their academic degrees after completing the spring 2021 semester. Graduates from this area are:

Kaitlin Marie Richardson, of Lane, Kansas, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies in General Studies; Karah N. Gearhart, of Ottawa, Master of Science in School Counseling; Brock Steven Huddlestun, of Ottawa, B.S. in Business in Information Systems; Adreyanna Macayla Sharp, of Ottawa, B.S. in Business in Accounting and Marketing; Sage Bradley Shaw, of Ottawa, Master of Science in Clinical Psychology; Eden Diane St. John, of Ottawa, B.S. in Education in Elementary Education; Monica Lee Jamison, of Pomona, B.S. in Education in English; Ezekial Avery Hermreck, of Richmond, B.S. in Education in Social Sciences.