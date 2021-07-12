Remains of Ottawa man, missing since 2013, have been identified

By The Herald Staff

The remains of a missing Ottawa man has been identified.

In March, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office recovered human remains in a remote location. Lab testing identified the remains as Jeffrey Myers, 43, Ottawa, the Osage County Sheriff Office reported.

In May 2013, Myers was reported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as a missing person. His family made last contact with him in August 2012.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 828-3121 or email tips@oscosheriff.org

Since 2013, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted hundreds of interviews and did several searches since the time of the report. Throughout the investigation, the sheriff’s office worked with the KBI, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Topeka Police Department and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.