Bridge work to close K-68, K-33 roads in Franklin County

By The Herald Staff

Franklin County drivers beware of road closures because of bridge work.

In Ottawa, the K-88 bridge over the Marais des Cygnes River will be closed Monday and reopen July 25. During the closure, a new concrete overlay will be placed on half of the bridge. Traffic will detour on I-35, 15th Street, and Eisenhower.

In Wellsville, the K-33 bridge over I-35 will close Monday. K-33 traffic will be detoured north or south on I-35 to the Sunflower Road and Tennessee Road interchanges, respectively. The ramps from K-33 to I-35 will remain open.

KDOT will make full and partial repairs to the bridge deck, also placing a pavement waterproofing membrane and an asphalt overlay. The bridge should be reopened by the end of September, weather permitting.