WFOL receives grant to aid with building addition

The Wellsville Library is nearing its funding goal to add space to its existing building.

The approximate cost for the remodel is close to $800,000. Wellsville Friends of the Library (WFOL) received a $150,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation to assist with the future library building addition. There is still a need for approximately $120,000 to start the construction, WFOL officials said.

WFOL began its fundraising efforts for the new addition in the summer of 2010. With the support of this recent grant, annual fundraisers, and generous private donations, the building goal has become more attainable, WFOL officials said.

WFOL President Heather Adams coordinated efforts with Head Librarian Becky Dodd on the Sunderland Grant application process.

“The Sunderland Foundation application process is streamlined and the level of communication from them was appreciative,” Adams said.

The Sunderland Foundation is a Kansas-based organization whose mission is to improve quality of life through reinvesting in communities.

The library addition includes a children's area, larger meeting room, additional storage, additional restrooms, and a complete kitchen.

All age groups would benefit from this addition, WFOL officials said.

The library has been serving the Wellsville community since 1939. The library wants to meet the demands created by a growing Wellsville and increased demand for public access computers and other popular library programs. Additional space will allow internal growth in all areas of the library, officials said.

The purpose of the WFOL organization is to maintain an association of persons interested in books and libraries; to focus public attention on library services, facilities, and needs, and to stimulate gifts of books, magazines, or desirable collections.

To help complete the goal, visit the library’s website to make a contribution at www.wellsvillelibrary.org, click on “Building Addition” at the top and choose to either donate through the library or through the WFOL organization.

Donations and memorials can also be made in person as well as mailed to the library at 115 W. 6th St. P.O. Box 517 Wellsville, KS 66092.