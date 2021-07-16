Anderson County Fair back to full strength for 2021

By The Herald Staff

The Anderson County Fair returns to a full session this year.

Fair association president Kirby Barnes said the fair board can’t wait to bring a full fair back this year after last year’s abbreviated version that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just glad to bring back the traditional fair with all the bells and whistles,” Barnes said. “We think this is a lineup that’s going to make up for some lost time from last year and we hope people will come out and enjoy it.”

The fair runs July 24-31 with 4-H exhibits and events, the traditional midway carnival and a few new events thrown in.

Barnes said a couple of organizational changes have been made in order to streamline operations this year, including an email-only registration plan for parade entries. Anyone entering the July 27 parade should register by sending their information toandersoncofair@hotmail.com.

Discount carnival wrist bands will be available at a pre-fair price of $20/ Carnival dates are July 27-31.

One new event is the axe throw, which will be July 31 from 6-11 p.m.

The pie contest and pie auction will be July 28 along with the Merchants Tent, which this year will include a career fair sponsored by the Anderson County Economic Development Agency. An open mic night will follow the Merchant Tent prize drawings at 8 p.m. To enter your music, comedy or other talent act for open mic night contact Dane Hicks at (785) 448-3121.

A free watermelon feed will be sponsored by Neosho County Community College on July 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This year a special Open Class cash prize will be awarded in the adult, care facility and youth divisions by the Lakes Region Solid Waste Authority for the best entry illustrates the benefits of recycling and/or use for recycled materials.

For more information on any of these events see the fair association’s website atwww.andersoncountyfair.com, see the fair board Facebook page or emailandersoncofair@hotmail.com.