City to issue tickets for grass clippings in street

By The Herald Staff

City of Ottawa officials said a crackdown on grass clippings left in the streets is needed.

City officials said grass clippings in streets and public right-of-ways clog storm drains and cause localized flooding. They are also a hazard for motorcyclists and bicyclists and can cause wrecks.

As per Chapter 14 of the Municipal Code, the City will be issuing warnings to all property owners with grass clippings or yard debris blown into the street or other public right-of-way. After an initial warning, property owners continuing to discharge grass clippings and other yard debris into the street or public right-of-way will be ticketed.