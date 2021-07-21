Franklin County launches ACT work ready initiative

By The Herald Staff

Work force has been a top priority for county officials for a few years.

To help with that deficiency, Franklin County has engaged in the process to become a certified ACT Work Ready Community.

This practice demonstrates their commitment to developing a strong workforce pipeline, desirable to employers, economic developers and current and future citizens of the county.

“This is an important part of our overall approach to building a quality workforce here in Franklin County. Workforce development is critical to the success of our business and industry.” – Franklin Development Council Executive Director Paul Bean said.

The ACT® Work Ready Communities (ACT® WRC) initiative empowers states, regions and counties with data, processes and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skills gaps and quantifying the skill level of their workforce.

Participants leverage the ACT® WorkKeys® National Career Readiness Certificate® (ACT® WorkKeys® NCRC®) to measure and close skills gaps and build common frameworks that link, align and match their workforce development efforts.

To begin the Work Ready Communities process, Franklin County leaders attended the ACT Work Ready Communities Boot Camp, an executive leadership and training program designed and led by ACT to initiate, deploy, and drive carefully tailored efforts to improve the county’s work readiness. Leaders meet with local employers, policymakers, educators and economic developers to reach established goals and build a sustainable WRC model to fit community needs.

“Congratulations to Franklin County for joining this initiative, and a growing list of counties dedicated to building a robust workforce,” ACT Regional Manager Cheri Tune said. “The determination of Franklin County’s leadership to engage in this process demonstrates active partnerships between all stakeholders in the community and will provide the county with an economic development advantage, helping them stand out nationally for their workforce development efforts.”