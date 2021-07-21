Area students receive honor roll distinction from KU

By The Herald Staff

Franklin County natives were among more than 6,500 University of Kansas undergraduate students to earn honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

County students receiving honors are:

Kalishia Bemis, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Autumn Blakesley, Ottawa, School of Education & Human Sciences; Chad Cessna, Ottawa, School of Business; Kaylie Corbett, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lauren Dandreo, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Sarah Face, Ottawa, School of Business; Regan Fogle, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Katie Frank, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Cade Gollier, Ottawa, School of Business; Crystal Hoffman, Ottawa, School of Education & Human Sciences; Madeline Holland, Ottawa, School of the Arts; Nathaniel Mason, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Maggie McCalla, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Isaac McCullough, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Keegan McGinness, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kailee Medlen, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Reis Moore, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jack Reynolds, Ottawa, School of Engineering; Victorina Joy Santos, Ottawa, School of Engineering; Hayleigh Stoneking, Pomona, School of Education & Human Sciences; Riley Roll, Richmond, School of Education & Human Sciences; Ryder Roll, Richmond, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Riley Cole, Wellsville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Benjamin Mays, Wellsville, School of Engineering; Magnus Van Hoecke, Wellsville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Hunter Wilson, Wellsville, School of Engineering.