Need appointment for access to Franklin County Conservation District office

By The Herald Staff

The Franklin County Conservation District office is closed to the public without an appointment.

NRCS and conservation district staff are available to provide technical assistance via phone, email and the north walk up window during office hours. If a face-to-face meeting is necessary producers are asked to call the office at (785) 241-7190 to schedule an appointment with the appropriate employee. Customers who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask during scheduled appointments. Due to non-USDA tenants in the same building, there are days the west entrance is unlocked. This does not grant customers access to the NRCS/Conservation District office.

