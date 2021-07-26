Local students receives KSU scholarships from alumni club and alumni association

By The Herald Staff

Four area students were awarded Kansas State University scholarships.

The Franklin County Friends of K-State Alumni Club and the K-State Alumni Association awarded $2,200 worth of scholarships. The recipients are Daniel Dandreo, Ethan Janssen and Caroline Wingert, Ottawa; and Ethan Hatfield, Pomona, Kansas.

There are more than 860 K-State alumni and friends in Franklin County. Scholarship recipients, who will be recognized on Aug. 10 at the Franklin County Friends of K-State Dinner.

“We are so pleased to congratulate these outstanding students,” Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the K-State Alumni Association, said. “The Alumni Association board of directors is committed to helping prospective students attend K-State, and the alumni club scholarship program is a vital component in assisting those efforts. We greatly appreciate local alumni and friends who have helped make these awards possible through their loyal support.”

The scholarships are for the 2021-22 academic year. The Alumni Association annually awards approximately $500,000 in student scholarships with funding provided by local K-State alumni and friends and Alumni Association programming.