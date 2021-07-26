Veteran Kansas Senate member Caryn Tyson latest to jump into state treasurer's race

Andrew Bahl/The Ottawa Herald staff

Kansas Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, officially launched her campaign for state treasurer Friday, making the announcement in front of supporters from across the state at Ravenwood Lodge in Topeka.

Tyson, who serves as chair of the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee, told the audience that as state treasurer she will lead the fight to keep government accountable.

“As a legislator, I work diligently to represent you and my record proves it.” Tyson said. “Kansas needs a state treasurer that will fight for your liberties by providing transparency and a watchdog on state spending and investments. We need a state treasurer that will put Kansas first — that is exactly what I am going to do.

"From defending our Constitution, including the First and Second Amendment Rights, I don’t just talk the talk, I have and will continue to walk the walk. I am the conservative leader who can deliver results as Kansas state treasurer. You can count on me to work for you.”

Tyson has touted smaller government and taxation issues during her tenure in Topeka. Prior to her time in the Legislature, she worked in information technology.

State Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, an inductee to the United States Army Officer Candidate School, said Tyson is the perfect candidate for state treasurer.

“I’ve worked with Caryn for going on 10 years,” he said. “I both respect and trust Caryn. She never gives up. She’ll fight. One thing I like about Caryn is she respects the people she serves and she works for them, not for herself.”

State Representative Ken Corbet, R-Topeka, said Tyson fights for the good of the state.

“Caryn is actually trying to fight for you and put more money in your pocket,” Corbet said. “And she truly believes in less government and I do too. She’s one of those kind of people who doesn’t care who gets the pat on the back, just as long as the truck gets loaded and you save money. She knows how to fight and true a conservative that will fight for you.”

She joins a bevy of other candidates seeking to challenge current State Treasurer Lynn Rogers, a Democrat. State Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, and Michael Austin, a former economic adviser to Gov. Sam Brownback, have previously announced their campaigns.

Johnson announced more than two dozen endorsements from legislative members last week, perhaps as part of a pre-emptive move ahead of Tyson's announcement.

Tyson has math and computer science degrees from Kansas State and a master’s degree in engineering management from University of Kansas. Tyson has a long career as a manager and lead in high level Information Technology, including financial systems. She is currently serving as a citizen legislator being elected for a third term in the Kansas Senate, after serving a term in the Kansas House.

Tyson and her husband, Tim — both fifth-generation Kansans — own and operate Tyson Ranch in Linn County, established in 1871.