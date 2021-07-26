Wellsville Historical Society's dinner, auction in new home

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville Historical Society’s annual fundraising dinner and auction is set for Saturday.

The event will be in the new Wellsville Historical Society home at 517 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25, which includes the BBQ dinner and wine sampling from Trail Run Winery. Mike Finch, local musician, will provide the entertainment.

The live auction will have several must-have items which include a Grandma Layton print, a series 1934 $1000 and $500 bills, custom made ball point pants, and a ATI 12-guage shotgun, over and under, engraved with all the Wellsville state champions on the stock.