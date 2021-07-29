National Night Out returns in Ottawa with new event

National Night Out returns to the Ottawa community with a different look Tuesday night

Not only will neighborhoods get together for a meal and fellowship, the Ottawa Police Department partnered with the Ottawa Recreation Commission, Kurt’s Ice Cream and the Franklin County Health Department for a special event.

It will be a fun, safe and limited contact outdoor event, police officials said.

The OPD event is from 5-7 p.m. at Forest Park and features free swimming and a hot dog dinner. Other activities include:

• Kurt’s Ice Cream truck.

• Public safety equipment display.

▪ OPD bike patrol

▪ OPD STAR team truck and display

▪ Detectives with crime prevention tips

▪ McGruff the Crime Dog

▪ Truck display

▪ OFD/OPD drone team demonstration

• Franklin County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Available

▪ Pfizer vaccine available to anyone over age 12. Anyone under age 18 needs parent or guardian present. (Must wait 15 minutes after vaccine given).

There will be games such as water balloon toss and 3-point basketball game.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, more caring place to live. National night out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement in a positive environment.

The OPD encourages city neighborhoods to more than 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states to celebrate National Night Out. Police officers will stop by to meet with the public.

“National Night Out promotes awareness, safety and neighborhood partnerships to showcase the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement,” Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said. “We often ask for the community’s help to reduce and solve crime and are thankful for such a supportive and proactive community.”