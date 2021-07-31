County COVID-19 cases increase substantially in last two of July

Franklin County COVID-19 are increasing at a rapid rate as July ended.

The Franklin County Health Department reported 93 new cases between the week of July 23 and July 30. There also three COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Franklin County (as of Friday) had 96 active cases, 16 pending test results and three hospitalizations that have been reported to the health department.

There are 10,235 county residents who are fully vaccinated and there have 34 breakthrough cases. To date, no breakthrough cases in Franklin County have been severely ill or hospitalized, health officials said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who will still get sick from COVID-19.

Franklin County officials said COVID-19 reports will be released Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Franklin County the final two weeks of July had 133 positive cases and a 14% positive test rate. July totals were 212 positive cases and a 15% positive rate.

The increased positive cases has government officials and businesses on edge.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statement recommending all schools require masks for students and staff when school starts. The final decision for any mask mandate lies with the individual school boards.

Kelly announced a week ago that all state employees and anyone entering state buildings will be required to wear a mask, beginning Monday.

Wal-Mart issued new mask mandates for its employees. Locally, The Depot Museum and Records Research Center require masks to enter.