Depot Museum, records center issue mask mandates

By The Herald Staff

The rise of coronavirus cases has made businesses and others begin to issue mask mandates.

The Franklin County Historical Society will require masks for visitors, staff, and volunteers at the Old Depot Museum and Records & Research Center.

“We are taking this step so that we can keep our doors open and our visitors, staff, and volunteers safe,” Diana Staresinic-Deane, Executive Director & Museum Manager, said.

Masks will be available while supplies last.