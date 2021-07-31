Ottawa to close lane on North Main, parts of 14th Street

By The Herald Staff

A couple of city streets will be closed or have lane closures until Friday.

City of Ottawa officials said drivers should expect lane closures in the 400 block of N. Main St. The purpose of the lane closures will be to make pavement repairs to both south bound lanes. Only one lane will be closed at a time, keeping the street open to traffic, officials said.

Drivers need to be aware that E. 14th St. between South Poplar and South Oak will be closed to replace portions of the street.