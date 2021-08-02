OU president issues new mask policy as 2021-22 school year begins

Ottawa University will require masks inside any campus building, Ottawa University President and CEO William Tsutsui said.

“Unfortunately, as you all know, the spread of the Delta variant in recent weeks and the widespread hesitancy regarding vaccination has led to another spike in cases nationally,” Tsutsui said. “As a result, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has offered new guidance, recommending that even vaccinated individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. CDC data currently indicates high transmission in Franklin and Johnson counties and in Maricopa County, Arizona, and substantial transmission in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.”

Students return to the Ottawa campus this week with classes set to begin next Monday. The president was hopeful by fall masks would be a thing in the past.

“I know that we are all tired of masking up, but in light of the new guidance and with the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and communities foremost in mind, we have updated our campus policies regarding mask use,” he said. “Masks are required indoors, on all OU campuses, for everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. Masks will not be required in non-public spaces with restricted access, such as offices. Those who are not yet fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in all locations on campus, including outdoors. As before, specific exemptions will be made for those with medical conditions and more detailed guidelines may apply in certain spaces and situations.”

The University leader said one thing the pandemic has taught is change can come quickly.

“As we have learned over the course of this global health emergency, new developments can emerge quickly and scientific recommendations can evolve,” he said. “We will continue to monitor federal, state, and local guidance on addressing COVID-19 and, as necessary, will continue to update our protocols based on the best scientific evidence available.”

Tsutsui said students may come under a more strict mask policy with Campus Leadership Teams monitoring requirements at a more specific level (residence hall living, athletic participation, classroom settings, dining facility requirements, etc.).

“I truly regret that we need to take these steps and that we’ll all face the start of another semester with our masks on, but it is the right thing to do as we strive to be safe and healthy, to look out for each other, and to get past this seemingly endless pandemic,” Tsutsui said.